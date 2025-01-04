16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Stabbing Her 24-Year-Old Boyfriend In South Africa

The police in Modimolle, Limpopo, have detained a 16-year-old girl who is accused of stabbing her 24-year-old boyfriend following an alleged physical altercation. The incident reportedly took place on January 1 and adds to the GBV cases around the country.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, preliminary investigations reveal that the altercation began when the boyfriend confronted the teenage girl. He allegedly saw her interacting with another man, which provoked a violent reaction. The confrontation escalated as he began physically assaulting her.



“She initially attempted to escape the situation but was pursued by her boyfriend, who continued the assault. In what appears to have been an act of self-defence, she pulled out a knife from her bag and stabbed him.”

16-Year-Old Girl Stabs Boyfriend

After being stabbed, the 24-year-old man attempted to make his way home. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching safety. His lifeless body was later discovered in an open field by a friend. The tragic series of events has left the Modimolle community in shock.

The young girl is now facing serious legal charges and is set to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The nature of the charges will likely depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.Legal experts note that the court will consider various factors, including the age of the accused, the dynamics of the altercation, and whether the act was committed in self-defence.



Recent similar cases in South Africa

In December, cases like this one have been on the rise as several people die at the hands of their partners. There have been over 2 cases where the men murdered their wives and girlfriends for various reasons.