16-YEAR-OLD SET FOR SURGERY AFTER 5 YEARS WITH BULLET



The parents of a 16-year-old boy from Nkabika Compound in Mazabuka District, Southern Province, are overjoyed after receiving help from a team of medical doctors at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.





The boy has lived with a bullet lodged in his chest for the past five years after he was shot during the 2020 unrest in the country.



Speaking to Diamond News, the boy’s parents confirmed that he will undergo surgery this week in Lusaka to remove the bullet.





The doctors at Maina Soko Hospital, after seeing the news report on Diamond News last week, quickly responded to the family’s plea for help.





The surgery is scheduled to take place this week, and the family is hopeful for a successful procedure that will restore the boy’s health.



Diamond TV