160 PEOPLE SWINDLED IN ROOFING SHEETS SCAM

By Sibongile Lombanya

Over 160 people have cried foul after being swindled huge sums of money by suspected fake online roofing sheets companies.

The companies have been identified as Vwaaza holdings Limited, Zam brokers Investment Limited, Cheap Cheap Investment Ltd, Mr. Lee Africa Investment Ltd.

One of the victims Wisdom Maseka says the companies run promotions of roofing sheets but has not been given, months after the due date.

And Patrick Mwenda representing Christian Community Church from Solwezi disclosed that the church had paid for iron sheets in June 2021 but to date, the church has not received them.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed being in receipt of the complaint and a probe is underway. -Diamond TV