1,680 PEOPLE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER THIS YEAR

By Leah Ngoma

The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA- is concerned that 1,680 people have died in road traffic crashes from January to September this year.

Speaking during the launch of the road safety week in Lusaka today, RTSA Board Chairperson Allen mate said this represents a 10.4 percent increase from 1,522 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Engineer Mate is saddened that from the first to third quarter of 2022, the country has recorded 24,612 road crashes, representing 31 percent increase from 23,867 crashes recorded in the same period last year.

He says the agency will therefore be launching its festive season law enforcement patrols which will be complemented by a road safety education and sensitization campaign to stress among other offenses drink driving and speed, as drinking under the influence of alcohol has been identified as one of the major causes of road traffic crashes.

PHOENIX NEWS