17 DIE FROM ALCOHOL POISONING IN WESTERN PROVINCE

(ZANIS) Western Province has recorded eighty suspected alcohol poisoning cases.

Lewanika General Hospital Public Health Specialist, LOVEDAY MWILA, disclosed that out of the 80 cases, 53 are males and 27 are females.

Dr MWILA said this during a Provincial Senior Management Meeting held in Mongu.

He said the main districts that have recorded the suspected alcohol poisoning in the province are Mulobezi, Kalabo, Shangombo, Luampa and Kaoma.

Dr MWILA explained that across the five districts, 17 deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Provincial Permanent Secretary, SIMOMO AKAPELWA, has called for the arrest of people who sell the poisonous alcohol.