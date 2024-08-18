17 HOURS LOAD SHEDDING AN ECONOMIC DISASTER -BOB SICHINGA

BOB Sinchinga has said the 17 hours of load shedding announced by government is not only an economic disaster but also social and environmental problem that requires urgent and immediate attention.

Mr Sichinga a former Minister of Commerce and Industry said what was more worrying was that there were no solutions coming in on the part of government apart from acknowledging that that the crisis was as a result of the drought.

He said power could be purchased from elsewhere but the he government was not talking about importation of electricity and yet the country was going through a serious power deficit that has hugely affected the performance of the economy.