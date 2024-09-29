17 KILLED IN MASS SHOOTING IN SA



BBC-Seventeen people have been killed in a mass shooting in a remote South African town with a manhunt under way to find the perpetrators, police say.



Two homesteads on the same street in the town of Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, were targeted, police said, with 12 women and one man killed in one location, and three women and one man at a second location.



An 18th victim is in a critical condition in hospital, the South Africa Police Service said.



The police minister, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to visit the area where the attack occurred.