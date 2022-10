17-year-old Girl Commits Suicide After Her Mom Stops Her From Seeing Her Boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl, identified simply as Taiwo, has ended it all after her mom reportedly stopped her from seeing her boyfriend.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, October 21, in Dalemo Alakuko area of Lagos State.

According to a source, “She added a poisonous substance to her drink because her mother forbade her from seeing her 19-year-old boyfriend, who completed WAEC last year.”