18-Year-Old Boy Confesses To Killing Her 3-Year-Old Brother Using Rat Poison

An 18-year-old boy appeared for the first time at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court after being arrested and charged with the killing of his three-year-old brother.

According to authorities, the teen was allegedly caught by his 16-year-old sibling while attempting to dispose of the toddler’s body in a dustbin.

A Tragic Misunderstanding Leads to Delayed Search

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the heartbreaking incident occurred on January 31, 2025, at around 11:00 a.m. The toddler’s mother was at home with the accused and her other two sons, aged 16 and 22.

At some point during the morning, she realized her youngest son was not in the house. Initially, she believed the child might be playing at a neighbour’s home and did not raise the alarm.

However, as the hours passed and the child had not returned by 1:00 p.m., she began worrying and searching for him around the neighbourhood. Panic began as the search intensified, with family members and neighbours joining to help find the missing boy.

The Heartbreaking Discovery of a murdered child

While the search continued, the 16-year-old brother ventured out to a nearby veld close to the N1 highway, where the family’s goats were grazing. It was there that he made the devastating discovery. He spotted his 18-year-old brother attempting to hide the toddler’s lifeless body inside a dustbin.

Shocked and horrified, the 16-year-old confronted his older sibling. He then took the dustbin containing the body back to their home and immediately informed their mother about what had happened. Emergency services were called to the scene, but sadly, the child was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Boy Confesses to Killing His Little Brother

The following day, the 18-year-old handed himself over to the police. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to poisoning his younger brother using rat poison. Authorities swiftly arrested him, and he was charged with murder.