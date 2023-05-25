18-year-old Copperbelt Girl Runs Mad After S3x At A Graveyard

A man on the Copperbelt had a rude awakening when he was attacked by community members after an 18-year-old girl he allegedly had sex with at a grave yard became mentally disturbed.



The man only known as Masauso of Chief Chiwala area was only rescued by other community members who took him to police where he has been detained to assist with investigations.



According to reports, Masauso is being accused of Satanism because the 18-year-old lady he had sex with shortly after the act became mentally challenged.



However, Police have also detained Golden Jere aged 25 for conduct likely to cause breach of peace as he was among the mob that attacked Masauso.



Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred on May 23rd, this week.

“On May 23rd, 2023 the victim’s mother reported that her daughter had sexual intercourse with a man she only knew as Masauso, in the grave yard within chief Chiwala area and afterwards she became mentally disturbed.”



“Brief facts are that the victim went with the suspect and had sexual intercourse in the grave yard within Chiwala area and afterwards she went back home and the man also of the same area went to his place. Upon reaching home the young girl developed the sickness and become mentally disturbed,” he said.



He said the victim was rushed to the hospital where they treated her ,but she is still unwell.

“The status made some local villagers to pounce on the man and attempted to beat him up. The villagers suspected Masauso of practicing satanism and they believe he is the reason as to why the girl developed a mental illness,” he said.

(Mwebantu)