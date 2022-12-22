18 YEAR OLD MAN IN HIDING AFTER IMPREGNATING WIFE OF BROTHER WHO WAS AWAY FOR STUDIES

An 18 year old boy in Namwala in Chief Nalubamba’s area has gone into hiding after he impregnated his elder brother’s wife aged 26 while the husband was away studying at CBU.

Reymond Lwiindi who completed Grade 12 last year was earlier this year asked to stay with his sister in law who has two children with his elder brother but he later started sleeping with her until he impregnated her.

This has brought serous divisions in the family.

Daily Times