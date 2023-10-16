182 BY 50 KILOGRAM BAGS OF FERTILISER SUSPECTED TO BE COUNTERFEIT QUARANTINED IN KASAMA

The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency ZCSA has quarantined 182 by 50-kilogram bags of different fertilizer brands suspected to be counterfeit and poorly labelled in Kasama valued at approximately 113, 300 Kwacha.

The Agency quarantined 122 by 50-kilogram bags of Yora Mila, Green Co (NPK) and Super Fert fertilizers in a truck parked at the Police Station in Kasama.

Further, the Agency has quarantined 60 by 50-kilogram bags of Gavilon D Compound fertilizers at the premises of Mutalisa General Dealers.

In both cases, the Agency has taken samples of the quarantined products for laboratory tests before further action can be taken.

ZCSA Head of Communications Brian Hatyoka says the agency is also investigating cases of illegal repackaging and mixing of fertilizer with unknown substances with a view of deceiving consumers on the Zambian market in Luwingu District of Northern Province.

He further says the Agency has received many reports of some traders illegally repackaging and mixing chemical fertilizers with substances such as sand and other unknown substances in Lusaka, Copperbelt, Eastern and Northern Provinces, among other parts of the country.

Breeze FM