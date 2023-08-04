19 students nabbed during raid on s33x party in Harare

Police launched a raid and arrested 19 students of a Harare college as they prepared to hold a sex party in the city’s Dzivarasekwa high density suburb.

During the raid, police said, condoms and alcohol were seized.

“The ZRP confirms that a raid has been conducted at a sex party at number 153 Nehanda Dzivarasekwa Extension where some students from Corridors of Hope College and others from neighbouring schools were about to start the party.

“19 students and the caretaker of the house, Pride Nyamugafata, 20, have been arrested.

“Several bottles of alcohol, wines, condoms, shisha and its flavour have been confiscated. More details to be availed soon.”

Sex parties are common among Zimbabwean youths especially during school holidays.

Bulawayo is common with Vuzu parties among youths who often engage in alcohol and unprotected sex.

Vuzu parties often attract children from families of means who would be driving cars and are full of cash to splash on booze and girls.