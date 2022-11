19 YEAR OLD SODOMIZES YOUNG BROTHER

By Rhodah Mvula

A 19-year-old of Jack Compound in Lusaka has appeared in the Lusaka magistrate court for sodomizing his young brother, aged 12.

The suspect is charged with one count of unnatural offences against the order of nature.

It is alleged that between September 1 and 25, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and while acting with other persons unknown, the suspect had carnal knowledge of his young brother against the order of nature.