19-year Teenage boy murders 16 year old girlfriend

Teenage boy murders girlfriend

TWO 19-year old cousins have been arrested by Police for the alleged murder of a 16 year old girl in Chasefu District who was found half naked without her underwear lying lifeless.

According to ZANIS, the deceased, Tibakomole Chirwa was last seen with one of the suspects who was her boyfriend, Rodwell Hara on December 3 between 15 to18:00 hours.

Brief facts of the matter is that the victim and her sister Elina Chirwa, were coming from the traditional market called Bwandila when they met their boyfriends as they were heading home.

Elina Chirwa and her boyfriend went ahead of the deceased and her boyfriend Rodwell who was with his cousin Lyaniso Hara.

But after some time of sharing sweet nothings with her boyfriend, Elina looked back to only find that her young sister had disappeared together with the two young men.

Few hours later, Elina started searching for Tibakomole but to no avail.

Luckily enough, a 16 year-old boy identified as Philip Ngoma saw Tibakomole and the two suspects headed towards a bush in Phumani Village along Mutwalo-Egichicken Road.

Ngoma showed Elina where he saw the three going and upon going through the same path, she discovered her sister laying on the ground half naked facing the sky.

The matter was later reported by the father to the deceased Ephraim Chirwa and the police visited the crime scene.

After the police went through the crime scene, they found an underwear believed to have belonged to Tibakomole and her slippers which were found apart.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, said no injury was found after physical inspection of the body. Howvere there were signs of struggle.

Liywalii said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Lundazi Urban Clinic mortuary awaiting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

He said the two suspects are currently in police custody to help police with investigations.

Kalemba