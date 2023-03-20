$1billion Worth Of Sugelite Stolen From Muombe Mine In Chembe… Zambians We Are Jokers Or We Are Cursed- BINWELL MPUNDU

$1BILLION WORTH OF SUGELITE STOLEN FROM MUOMBE MINE IN CHEMBE
ZAMBIANS WE ARE JOKERS OR WE ARE CURSED.
THE SUGILITE MINERAL
14 TONES OF SUGILITE WAS STOLEN FROM MANSA AND IMPOUNDED BY THE POLICE.THE PICTURE IS ATTACHED.
FACTS
1 KG HAS 5000 CARATS AND THE PRICES OF SUGILITE PER CARAT TODAY IS BETWEEN $15 TO $150
IF YOU DO YOUR MATHS
1. 1 KG IS EQUAL TO 5000 CARATS AT $15 WHICH IS EQUAL TO $75,000 PER KG
2.1 TONE IS EQUAL TO 1000 KG’S SO 14 TONES IS EQUAL TO 14000 KGS.
So 14000 KG x $75000/KG IS EQUAL TO $1,050,000,000.($1 Billion dollas is at the police as we speak)
The 14 Tones that was stolen is not polished so when polished you can get something like 10 tones.
CAN THIS COUNTRY BE GOING TO THE IMF ??
CAN THIS COUNTRY BE ENGAGING CONSORTIUMS FOR PPP’s TO DO THE LSK-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY??
ARE WE CURSED OR WE ARE NOT NORMAL PEOPLE.
THIS INFO I HAVE GIVEN YOU IS VERIFIABLE YOU CAN ARGUE ON FACTS
BINWELL MPUNDU
NKANA MP
UMWINA NKANA
Kindly restrict those comments to the politicians who have lamentably failed since 1964.
The figures are obviously exaggerated nevertheless the point is well understood. Now as law maker what laws are you putting in place to stop this plunder? By simply bemoaning you are abducating on your duties bwana MP. The questions you are asking its you who must answer them. Its you who sits in parliament to make laws. Do you expect us to do your job or should we fire you?
UPND have taken over where PF left.
With PF, at least the thieves were building houses in Zambia. So a serious government in future can repossess.
But with UPND, maybe the thieves are investing in Panama. We will never reposses.
And I am sure this is just the tip of the iceberg. These guys are out plundering the PF. And the PF were very bad!
-God protect our mines from the privatisation thief.
And here in Nkana constituency boreholes are sunk at over K200,000.00 by the same mp complaining. Someone has learned that his theft is small compared to his colleagues. Here in Kitwe filling stations are everywhere because some clever duo were making money from that.
No finger will move unless there is something for them. We will talk and talk about a lack of a coherent Mining policy, but there won’t be any movement.. only when fake consortiums, fronts for insatiable pockets, are formed are we going to see movements. How does one explain the inertia in Coming up with clear policy directions in Gold, Manganese, Sugelite Mining. Even Mopani and KCM..Ba honourable Minister??
How about the emerald in Kitwe honorable…?