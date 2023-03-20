$1billion Worth Of Sugelite Stolen From Muombe Mine In Chembe… Zambians We Are Jokers Or We Are Cursed- BINWELL MPUNDU

$1BILLION WORTH OF SUGELITE STOLEN FROM MUOMBE MINE IN CHEMBE

ZAMBIANS WE ARE JOKERS OR WE ARE CURSED.

THE SUGILITE MINERAL

14 TONES OF SUGILITE WAS STOLEN FROM MANSA AND IMPOUNDED BY THE POLICE.THE PICTURE IS ATTACHED.

FACTS

1 KG HAS 5000 CARATS AND THE PRICES OF SUGILITE PER CARAT TODAY IS BETWEEN $15 TO $150

IF YOU DO YOUR MATHS

1. 1 KG IS EQUAL TO 5000 CARATS AT $15 WHICH IS EQUAL TO $75,000 PER KG

2.1 TONE IS EQUAL TO 1000 KG’S SO 14 TONES IS EQUAL TO 14000 KGS.

So 14000 KG x $75000/KG IS EQUAL TO $1,050,000,000.($1 Billion dollas is at the police as we speak)

The 14 Tones that was stolen is not polished so when polished you can get something like 10 tones.

CAN THIS COUNTRY BE GOING TO THE IMF ??

CAN THIS COUNTRY BE ENGAGING CONSORTIUMS FOR PPP’s TO DO THE LSK-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY??

ARE WE CURSED OR WE ARE NOT NORMAL PEOPLE.

THIS INFO I HAVE GIVEN YOU IS VERIFIABLE YOU CAN ARGUE ON FACTS

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA