2 French prison officers killed in an attack on the Normandy convoy

Two French prison guards died and three others were very hurt when their prison truck was attacked on Tuesday in Normandy, according to officials.

The attack happened when the convoy was going back to Evreux jail from a court hearing in Rouen, according to French news outlet BFMTV.

“We are doing everything we can to catch these criminals. ” I told many police officers and gendarmes to get ready and act. He said sorry to the families of the victims and to the people who work for the Ministry of Justice.

The news in France said that a prisoner might have gotten away with the attackers while they were in the van.

The incident made the police work hard to catch the attackers and make the area safe in the northwest of France.

The news in France said there was an attack on Tuesday morning on the A154 freeway, and now the freeway is closed.