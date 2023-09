2 Lusaka Rockview University students die side-beside

THE University Teaching Hospital Brought-In-Dead section this afternoon received two bodies of students believed to be from Rockview University.

Identified as Mumbi Matakuto 23 and Hildah Mumba aged 22 are said to have died side-by-side although the details leading to their death still remain murky at the moment.

The two were found in the same room.

Kalemba September 6, 2023