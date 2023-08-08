2-MONTHS OLD BABY DIES AFTER DRUNK MOTHER FELL ON HER.

Police in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province have arrested and charged a 38-Year-Old woman of Mbesuma village for allegedly killing her baby.

Astride Musawa was reportedly drunk when she allegedly lost balance and in the process fell on the infant.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga has confirmed the news to Chete Fm News.

The Commissioner says Ms. Musawa went on a drinking spree on Sunday afternoon within the village.

‘”Later in the day she got drunk and decided to take her baby home where she put her on the ground,” Mr Mubamga added.

In the process, she lost balance and fell on the baby who died on the spot due to the mother’s weight.

She was apprehended and handed over to police for murder.

Chete FM