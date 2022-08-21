2 NABBED FOR BURNING DOWN CHINGOLA MAYOR`S GUESTHOUSE

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Two suspects believed to have been involved in the burning of two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor after accusing him of allocating them illegal plots have been apprehended.

Yesterday irate residents of Chingola whose houses were demolished accused Chingola Mayor Johnson Kangombe of being the one who sold them the demolished plots at Kasompe air strip in Chingola.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that Luka Sapule aged 23 an illegal miner and John Chingo aged 15 a grade 8 pupil have been identified to be among the people that burnt the two properties which include a guesthouse and a servant’s quarter.

She says the two have since been detained in unlawful custody for the offence of arson.

Meanwhile, Chingola Johnson Kangombe has refuted allegations of being involved in the illegal sale of plots to the affected people stating that he has been accused by enemies within the party.

PHOENIX NEWS