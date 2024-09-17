2 PRINCIPAL OFFICERS HAVE BEEN FIRED FOR FAILING TO IMPLEMENT GOVT PROJECTS – PS Nicholas Phiri



MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri says two Principal Officers in the public service were recently fired for failing to implement government projects.



In an interview, Phiri observed that some officers in the service were trying to sabotage government programmes. He wondered how some councils would go for almost a year without implementing a single government project.



“We have an issue of public workers who are entrusted with implementing government projects. I think we also have instances where the attitude is not too good.



We are glad that the commission has now started to crack a whip. So far, two principal officers have been administratively by way of removal completely from the service for poor performance.



