2 [email protected], CLIENT ARRESTED OVER BREACH OF PEACE

Police in Kitwe have arrested two [email protected] and a Zimbabwean man after a three some s*x ended in a heated argument over payment.

The two women roughed up the man for failing to pay them K3,000 which they had agreed.

Chiko Chilaswe promised the ladies to add more money if they made him happy and assured them that the money would be paid to them immediately after s*x.

The trio then went to a guest house in Miseshi Township.

After hours of making Chilaswe happy and satisfying him, the women demanded for their money but he only released K600.

NB: picture for illustration

Credit : Zambia Daily Mail