2 UPND MINISTERS, MP IMPLICATED IN FOREST 27

As controversy about Forest 27 rages, two cabinet ministers and one Member of Parliament have been linked to having properties in the reserve.

Recently, Government indicated that no new construction should be done until an audit was done to ensure that the processes were done in a proper manner.

However, an investigation by the Daily Nation has revealed that two cabinet ministers and an MP have built houses in the controversial Forest Reserve. According to one of the residents in the area, it was hypocritical for the UPND to claim that they did not have property there and that they were trying to restore the reserve when they themselves were building.

“These guys are hypocrites because they are trying to paint their colleagues black in the public when we all know that they are building in the reserve,” the source said.

The source said the ministers were using proxies like their spouses and relatives to get land so that there was no paper trail.

“I can tell you that two cabinet ministers and an MP have property in Forest 27 so they should stop creating this impression that only those in the previous government or those that were closely linked to the powers that be benefited,” the source said.