2 Women Arrested For Playing with Pr!v@te P@rts Of Mentally Challenged Man

Two women have been arrested in Ntcheu for indecently assaulting a 21-year-old mentally challenged man.



Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer Inspector Jacob Khembo has identified the duo as Stella Kavalo, 37, and Mwayiwawo Chautsi, 44, all from Muyayano village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district.



According to Khembo, in the afternoon of January 1st, 2025 the two were going to Zidana Village from Muyayano drinking beer and on their way home, they met a mentally challenged man who is also dumb and they undressed him and started touching his private parts in the nearby bush.



The suspects were found by passers in the act.



Khembo further revealed that the incident was reported to the victim’s mum who took the matter to Nsipe police post leading to their arrest.

They will appear in court today to answer the charge of indecent assault.