20 BUSES IMPOUNDED IN LUSAKA

Twenty Mini Buses have been impounded in Lusaka for various road traffic accidents.

This follows a Police operation dubbed “Decongestion of the Lusaka Central Business District” carried out on 23rd December, 2022 between 09:00 hours and 17:00 hours.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, tells Byta FM News the buses were impounded for offences ranging from Contravening, Obstruction and Wrong parking.

Mwale notes that the operation was targeted at Lumumba and Freedom Way. Adding that all the impounded buses are parked at Zambia Police Training College for safe custody.

He says the drivers will appear before a Fast Track Court at Civic Center on Tuesday, 27th December, 2022.

Mwale adds that Police working together with the Road Transport and Safety Agency will be revoking drivers’ licenses of those captured committing similar road traffic offences repeatedly.