20 PEOPLE DIE IN NEW YEAR ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS



The Zambia Police says 20 people died out of the total 166 road traffic accidents recorded countrywide during the New Year period.





Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says from the total 166 accidents, 15 were fatal while 27 were serious accidents in which 52 persons were seriously injured and 38 slight accidents in which 51 persons sustained slight injuries.





Mr. Hamoonga says the 2025 New Year road traffic accidents show a significant reduction compared to the 262 accidents recorded during the same period last year.



Mr. Hamoonga also says the 15 fatal road accidents recorded this year show a slight reduction from the 16 fatalities in 2024 and a slight decrease by one fatal road traffic accident and an increase in persons killed by four.





He says Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents with 60, followed by Copperbelt with 38 while Luapula Province recorded the least number of accidents with 1.



PN