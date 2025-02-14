20-YEAR OLD MAN OF CHASEFU TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER STABBING FEMALE COUSIN DURING ALTERCATION



Lundazi, February 13, 2025,



A 20 year old man of Manthepa Village in Chief Magodi area in Chasefu district, Eastern Province has ended his life by tying himself on a tree with a mosquito net string.



Before committing suicide Langford Banda, is said to have picked up a quarrel with his cousin Rebecca Zimba aged 18 which led to Banda stabbing her with a sharp object.



Upon noticing that he had seriously wounded the victim , Banda opted to kill himself for fear of being arrested and prosecuted by the courts of law.



Police say the incident happened on 11 February 2025.



Rebecca Zimba 18, a grade 12 pupil at Chasefu Day Secondary School is currently undergoing treatment in Lundazi district hospital due to the wounds she sustained from the stabbing by the deceased .



The matter was reported to the police by Pontius Mkandawire who is the uncle to the deceased and also Kajijime ward councillor in Chasefu district.



And Eastern Police Commanding Officer Robert Mweemba has confirmed the incident in Lundazi adding that the deceased used a sling of a mosquito net to hang himself on a tree.



“Brief facts are that between February 11, 2025 at 20:00 hours and February 12, 2025 at 10:00 hours at Manthepa village, the deceased person picked up a quarrel with his cousin and stabbed her using a sharp metal bar, causing her to sustain multiple cuts on the body and she became unconscious,” Mr Mweemba stated.



Fearing that he had murdered her, the now deceased person then told his elder brother that he was going to kill himself and ran away from home.



His lifeless body was discovered hanging on a tree around 10:00 hours on February 12, 2025 while the stabbing victim remains admitted to Lundazi District Hospital.



ZANIS/LUNDAZI