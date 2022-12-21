20 YEAR OLD WOMAN DIES AT PASTOR’S HOUSE

A pastor in Kapiri Mposhi of a named church has been arrested after a 20 year old woman died at his house.

This was after the now deceased of Northpark Crossing area had been rushed for spiritual deliverance to Pastor Advent Njovu after she complained of not feeling too well.

The deceased prior to meeting her fate had been taken for prayers to the very pastor on Sunday evening at about 21:00hrs till the following day as the body lay unconscious in the pastor’s house and upon being taken to the hospital she was pronounced dead.

The news team visited the funeral gathering and had a word with the mother to the deceased, Mirriam Mulambya who says she does not regret having taken her daughter to the man of God inspite of the prayers not having produced the results she expected of bringing her back to life