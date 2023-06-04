20-YEAR WOMAN ARRESTED FOR THROWING NEWBORN BABY IN PIT LATRINE

A 20-year-old woman of Nchelenge District in Chief Kanyembos village has been arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn male infant in a pit latrine.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday, but was reported to the police on Friday after word went round that an unknown person had committed the gruesome act.

Police Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame says police made a follow-up and managed to retrieve the live baby from the pit latrine.

Mr. Siame adds that when interrogation was held, the suspect revealed that she decided to throw her son in the pit latrine because she has no financial means of taking care of the child.

The infant was later taken to St. Paul’s Mission Hospital where it is receiving treatment, while the mother is in detention.