200 FIRED HEALTH WORKERS RISK BEING DEREGISTERED

THE about 200 health professionals who have been fired from the civil service for misconduct risk being deregistered if the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) finds them wanting.

On Tuesday, Civil Service Commission chairperson Choolwe Beyani announced the dismissal of the health professionals for indiscipline.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the names of the health professionals will be submitted to HPCZ for possible further disciplinary measures.

Ms Masebo said HPCZ should start ‘biting’ by seeing to it that order is restored in the health sector. She said the ministry does not need ‘substandard’ nurses to attend to patients.

The Minister is concerned about the calibre of some health professionals who are denting the image of the sector.

ZDM