200 UPND MEMBERS DEFECT TO PF IN MAZABUKA
At least two hundred ruling UPND party members, Sunday, joined the opposition Patriotic Front – PF in Mazabuka District, Southern Province.
PF Mazabuka District Chairman Kenneth Luyana who was accompanied by his Vice Josephine Daka, other District Officials and Magoye Constituency officials, received the defecators on behalf of the Provincial leadership.
The defection in Itebe Ward was witnessed by nine village Headmen.
The people of Itebe Ward apologized for voting PF out of government and vowed to support the former ruling Party.
The defectors cited how PF handled FISP without challenges and many other programs such as the Social Cash Transfer, goats and improved village chickens programs.
And speaking on behalf of the nine Headmen, Itebe Headman feared that the current government, UPND, made farmers to share FISP.
PF SOUTHERN PROVINCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TEAM
Kuli kathu
The correct story is that some 200 PF members masquerading as UPND members have defected to their own party to fool the naive that PF has any relevance to the current scenario. No normal Zambian wants to be associated with corruption, theft, looting, plunder, gassing, market fires and murder, except for STUPID IDIOTS.
Poor souls being used to propel pf propaganda. Let them speak without being given regalia.
That is what you call Politics of poverty. You were pf and still remain pf. Your action shows total ignorance about FISP.
Wish you luck a you try to revive a dead horse.