200 UPND MEMBERS DEFECT TO PF IN MAZABUKA

At least two hundred ruling UPND party members, Sunday, joined the opposition Patriotic Front – PF in Mazabuka District, Southern Province.

PF Mazabuka District Chairman Kenneth Luyana who was accompanied by his Vice Josephine Daka, other District Officials and Magoye Constituency officials, received the defecators on behalf of the Provincial leadership.

The defection in Itebe Ward was witnessed by nine village Headmen.

The people of Itebe Ward apologized for voting PF out of government and vowed to support the former ruling Party.

The defectors cited how PF handled FISP without challenges and many other programs such as the Social Cash Transfer, goats and improved village chickens programs.

And speaking on behalf of the nine Headmen, Itebe Headman feared that the current government, UPND, made farmers to share FISP.

PF SOUTHERN PROVINCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TEAM