2,000 MEN VICTIMS OF GBV LAST YEAR



OVER 2,000 men were victims of gender-based violence (GBV) last quarter of 2024, while more than 2,600 children also fell victim of the same vice during that period.



Zambia Police Service’s fourth quarter GBV data analysis shows that out of 12,378 reports recorded, 2,034 were men, representing 16.4 percent of all victims.

The women, whose statistics are usually on the higher side, were at 7,678, representing 62 percent.



Police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga said in a statement that children who were reported to have been victims of the vice were 2,666, representing 21.5 percent of the total.

“[About] 1,885 were girls (70.7 percent) and 781 were boys (29.3 percent). In total, 9,563 females (77.3 percent) and 2,815 males (22.7 percent) were affected,” Mr Hamoonga said.



During that period, the country recorded 6,421 criminal reports and 5,957 non-criminal reports, translating to 52 and 48 percent, respectively.



ZDM