200,000 apply for 5,000 defence jobs- Lufuma

MINISTER OF DEFENCE HON AMBROSE LUFUMA WRITES…

Good Morning Colleagues,

I wish to inform you that the ministry received over 200,000 applications for 5,000 defence jobs, the exercise is still on going, and i wish to urge members of the public to be patient as names of successful candidates will be released soon.

.

Hon. A. L. Lufuma

Defence Minister

Kabompo Constituency Mp