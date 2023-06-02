2012 AFCON Legends will be facing African Legends to be led by Eto’o, Drogba and Okocha in August

AFTER slaying Barcelona Legends, Chipolopolo icons are scheduled to take on a squad of Africa Legends that will be made up of the likes of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha.

Kings of Africa Sports (KOAS), the organisers of last week’s exhibition match have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a match against a galaxy of former African stars on the cards.

KOAS chairman Antonio Shabir Wadee said at a press briefing in Lusaka.

“We are proud to announce that the next game will be in the next three months we will announce the team, we are bringing African legends, We have guys in the likes of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, the other names will be announced,” Wadee said.

The announcement comes just a week after the 2012 Chipolopolo Africa Cup of Nations winning squad’s 3 – 0 win over the Ronaldinho – led Barcelona Legends at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The match was a huge success, with a record crowd of over 60,000 people in attendance.

Meanwhile, KOAS director projects Tchaona Mawoni said the idea behind hosting regular exhibition games is to continue marketing Zambia’s tourism industry.

“We need to market the country so that people can come here directly and leave their money here,” he said.

Mawoni said KOAS will announce the money raised from the match as soon as private auditors that have been engaged complete their work.

“After the audit process we will be able to share that [amount raised from tickets] with our partners, we are a private company, and we are also expecting some results in terms of the gate takings,” Mawoni said

(Mwebantu, Friday, 2nd June, 2023)