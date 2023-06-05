202 SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER THE USD180M WORLD BANK FUNDED ZEEP PROJECT

By Alexander Nkosi

There is an article circulating on social media purporting that government has unevenly distributed secondary schools being constructed under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP). ZEEP is in two phases, and hence to get a full picture one needs to have the full list of allocations per province for the two phases.

The background is that the Government of the Republic of Zambia with support from the World Bank has been implementing the Zambia Education Enhancement Project since 2018. The first phase of the project was worth USD60 million running up to 2022. Implementation commenced on April 9, 2018. A total of 82 schools were funded under phase one. Government received an additional USD120 million for phase two which runs up to 2025. Under phase two, 120 schools are targeted. See distribution of schools under phases one, two and total for the whole project:

PHASE ONE

Central- 12

Eastern – 14

Luapula- 13

Lusaka – 10

Muchinga- 13

Northern- 8

Southern- 12

PHASE TWO

Central – 8

Copperbelt – 15

Eastern -8

Luapula – 8

Lusaka – 6

Muchinga – 8

Northern – 9

Northwestern – 24

Southern – 12

Western – 22

TOTAL UNDER THE PROJECT

Central – 20

Copperbelt – 15

Eastern – 22

Luapula – 21

Lusaka – 16

Muchinga – 21

Northern – 17

North Western – 24

Southern – 24

Western – 22

