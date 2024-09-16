2021 election could have been thrown into a major constitutional crisis  just weeks before elections date- LAURA MITI

LAURA MITI WRITES WHAT HAPPENED IN 2021



She wrote…



I hope one day someone writes a book about how the 2021 election could have been thrown into a major constitutional crisis, just weeks before.



Let me just say that one opposition leader, with no chance to win the election, even if their votes were trebled, almost became highly consequential.



This person almost withdrew their candidature. No one knows why, but strong rumours were that a juicy bribe, by kaya, had been offered. Aim was that, in accordance with Article 52 of the constitution, the withdrawal after nomination would result in the cancellation of the election by the ECZ. Fresh nominations would have to be filed for a new election date, 30 days later.



Then, another candidate could have withdrawn and on and on.



Those involved say it took massive efforts from all manner of influential individuals to beg this candidate not to throw the country into a deep crisis. After meetings deep into the night, the press conference to announce the withdrawal was not held.



Our constitution is, let’s just say, interesting. It has crazy provisions.