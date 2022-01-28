2021 GRADE 12 RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Southern province tops in grade 12 results with 78 percent while Luapula Province is last with 61 percent.

Girls have also surpassed boys in the pass

1. Southern = 78%

2. Western = 75%

3. North Western = 74%

4. Muchinga Province = 72%

5. Copperbelt Province = 70%

6. Lusaka Province = 69%

7. Central Province = 68%

8. Eastern Province = 65%

9. Northern Province 63%

10. Luapula Province 61%

TOTAL: PASS: 68%

PASS RATE: GIRLS 72% BOYS 65%