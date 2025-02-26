The 2022 census of population and housing revised population summary reports and the 2022/2023 employment and earnings inquiry report released.



Here are the highlights;



REMARKS BY MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING, DR SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE.





✅️Zambia successfully conducted its first digital census marking a significant milestone thereby modernising the country’s statistical systems.





✅️The shift has improved data accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility positioning Zambia at the forefront of digital transformation in census undertaking in the region.





✅️Urged policymakers, researchers, development partners, and stakeholders to leverage on data revelations to drive impactful socio-economic development.





✅️ There is need to use the findings for strategic planning, investment decisions, and program implementation that will benefit all Zambians.



✅️The private sector is encouraged to utilise the findings for business growth and expansion.



REMARKS BY MINISTER OF LABOUR AND SOCIAL SECURITY HONOURABLE BRENDA TAMBATAMBA;





✅️Government remains committed to upscaling employment opportunities, particularly among young people.





✅️Government is implementing reforms aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment.



✅️ Data obtained from the surveys is critical for benchmarking, monitoring unemployment rates, tracking workforce entrants, and ensuring that policies are data-driven and responsive to national employment challenges.