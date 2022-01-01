2022 IS A GOOD YEAR FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA UNDER THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT.

01/01/2022

As we enter into this New year, allow me to acknowledge the hardworking youths of Lusaka province and indeed the Youths of Zambia for enduring so much pain before and during the previous Elections.

Indeed they gave to themselves a Government that is committed to address their challenges like social, political and economic matters.

Indeed times of police brutality are gone, times of cadrism are gone, times of fear is gone as the New Dawn Government has provided freedom of expression, freedom of speech, press freedom amongst other freedoms.

As UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson I’m happy that we are getting into 2022 with a new Government that has put the interest of the youths first. I want to encourage my fellow youths that 2022 is a year of success as New Dawn Government is positioned to deliver according to our expectations.

As UPND youths in Lusaka province, we are solidly behind the republican president His Excellence Mr Hakainde Hichilema aka Bally and that we shall continue to support his policy directives and we pledge our loyalty.

My fellow Youths always remember that a new year brings many wishes. Let it be a wonderful year filled with joy that you will enjoy and let’s remain peaceful and tolerant to each other for the benefit of this country.

Let me use this opportunity to wish the head of state president Hakainde Hichilema a prosperous 2022 as he delivers to the expectations of the young people of Zambia.

God bless Zambia, God bless New Dawn Government

UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson

Anderson Banda