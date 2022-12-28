2022 RECORDS 42 CASES OF MISCONDUCT AMONG HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

The Health Professionals Council of Zambia-HPCZ, has recorded 42 cases of alleged professional misconduct in 2022.

HPCZ Public Relations Manager, Terry Musonda, adds that Public Health facilities recorded 62 percent partial compliance, with 9.5 percent being non-compliant and recommended for closure.

Musonda attributes the poor compliance levels by Public Health facilities to an inconsistency between recruitment and deployment of personnel as well as inadequate specialists.

He has however commended Private Health facilities for recording 97 percent full compliance to HPCZ regulations.

Musonda says HPCZ intends to be more vigilant in its surveillance of health facilities and strengthening their inspection team.

Meanwhile, Musonda notes that HPCZ has begun the process of handing out licensure forms to Health Practitioners, adding that they will soon conduct examinations.