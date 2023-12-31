2023 has been my best year so far” Yul Edochie reveals amidst family drama, son’s death

Yul Edochie took to social media to reflect on the year 2023, expressing gratitude for what he described as his best year so far.

The actor conveyed his thanks to the Lord for the blessings and positive experiences that the year brought into his life. Despite challenges, Yul Edochie remained optimistic, expressing that 2024 would be even more outstanding and promising, with God’s blessings continuing to follow him.

Looking ahead, he pledged to work even harder in 2024, aiming to achieve greater accomplishments.

“2023 has been my best year so far.

Thank You Lord for your blessings & all.

I can’t even thank God enough.

2024 will be outstanding.

2023 will be child’s play compared to the blessings that will follow me in 2024.

And for that, I say THANK YOU LORD.

May your Name be praised forever, Amen.

2024 we go harder.

YUL EDOCHIE.”