By Elias Sakala

Lusaka, December 20, 2022

2023 IS FOR UNLOCKING DOMESTIC RIGIDITIES- HH

Republican President His Excellence Hakainde Hichilema says 2023 is dedicated to unlocking domestic rigidities.



Speaking when he held a press briefing today at State House, president Hichilema said 2022 was dedicated to stabilizing the failed economy while 2023 is dedicated to unlocking domestic rigidities within the country citing examples as approvals and permits among others.

Mr. Hichilema clarified and took responsibility on the short comings in the ministry of Agriculture and ministry of health.



“As government we are increasing the funding in the health sector to alliviate the shortage of medicines and equipments in our health facilities” said Hichilema



“Agriculture ministry needs full attention to stamp out corruption in the fertiliser procurement”, he added.

He further mentioned that the government is working with cooperating partners and countries to bring to life manufacturing of drugs within the country.



Mr. Hichilema promises excellent services in all sectors of government in terms of procurement and emphasizes that no contract structure is meant to take away money from the Citizens.



He said 2023 has a clear road map and more smart hardwork. He is expecting no excuses from the ministers, permanent secretaries and public procurement.