2024 NATIONAL BUDGET SPEAKS TO THE ZAMBIANS’ ASPIRATIONS- Spuki Mulemwa

2024 NATIONAL BUDGET SPEAKS TO THE ZAMBIANS’ ASPIRATIONS

30/9/23

The 2024 National Budget the Minister of Finance and National Planning recently presented to the National Assembly anchored on poverty reduction contains pertinent issues affecting Zambians, especially rural communities.

The budget high lights critical areas of intervention to significantly reduce poverty levels, especially in far -flung areas.

We expect MPs to digest the budget speech in order to debate it effectively.

Indeed, MPs are duty bound to deliberate on issues meant to improve poeple’s welfare by ensuring the budget implementation takes into account equity in disbursement of resources so that communities access resources in a timely manner and enable them adequately address inequalities between urban and rural areas in order to lift the people out of the shackles of poverty.

We are also alive to the increased and expanded in scope CDF’s catalyst role in empowering poeple to own their development agenda.

It’s for these reasons, we are calling upon Zambian citizens to equally digest the budget speech for them to provide constructive discourse on critical issues that effect their livelihoods.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.