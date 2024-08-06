2024 Olympics: USA’s Biles falls of beam, misses out on medal win

Simone Biles missed out on a medal for the first time at the Paris Olympics after falling off the balance beam, with Italy’s Alice d’Amato claiming the gold.

The 27-year-old American, who had previously secured gold in the team event, all-around, and vault, lost her footing during the final sequence on the 10cm-wide beam and ended up in fifth place.

The beam final saw several gymnasts falter, reflecting its challenging nature.

D’Amato triumphed with a score of 14.366, while China’s Zhou Yaqin earned silver with 14.100. Italy’s Manila Esposito took bronze with 14.000.

Despite her beam setback, Biles, who has already won three gold medals in Paris, will have another opportunity for a medal in the floor exercise final on Monday at 13:23 BST.

Following her beam performance, Biles appeared dissatisfied and was seen discussing her routine animatedly with her coach and teammate Sunisa Lee.

Shouts from an otherwise quiet crowd of “come on Simone” while she performed had drawn “shh” sounds from others.

In his BBC television commentary, former gymnast Craig Heap said: “I’ve never seen Simone Biles look so angry in my life.

“She was not happy. Something has gone on in the arena.

“Simone is not happy at all. It just goes to show she is a human being. All the other ladies in that final have made mistakes. She’s not invincible.”