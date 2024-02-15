Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he prefers Joe Biden to win the US election in November rather than Donald Trump.

Mr Biden said something that will surprise people. He is more experienced and predictable.

Prior to running for president in 2016, Mr. Putin had said good things about Mr. Trump, calling him “outstanding and talented”.

Mr Biden has been strongly against Mr. Putin for a long time. He called him a “killer” even before the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president said he didn’t like his recent interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson because the questions were not tough enough.

In a TV interview on Wednesday, Russian President Putin said that he thinks Mr. Biden would be a better leader for Russia because he has more experience, is predictable, and is an old-school politician.

He ignored questions about Mr. Biden’s age and mental health. He said that when they met in 2021, he didn’t notice anything strange.

“Three years ago, some people were saying he wasn’t good at his job, but I didn’t see any evidence of that,” he said.

“Yes, he kept looking at his papers, but honestly, I did the same. ” So there was nothing strange.

Mr Putin said Russia will work with anyone who the American people trust and elect as president.

Not everyone liked what Mr. Putin said it was bad and wrong for him to criticize the war in Ukraine.

Before the 2016 US election, Mr. Trump said he and Mr. Putin would “get along very well. ”

Mr Trump made people very angry when he said he would support Russia if they attacked a Nato member who doesn’t spend 2% of their GDP on the US-led alliance.

Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg told Mr Trump not to weaken the alliance’s promise to keep everyone safe.