2024 US Presidential Election: Kanye West withdraws from race

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has officially withdrawn his second presidential campaign, as confirmed by his personal attorney, Bruce Marks. This decision comes after a challenging first run for the rapper in 2020.

Ye’s initial campaign in 2020 was characterized by a late entry under the “Birthday Party” banner, limited ballot access in only 12 states, and a relatively low-profile campaign despite his immense popularity. Despite a significant financial investment, his election performance yielded just 60,000 votes nationwide. Now, with the confirmation that Ye will not be a candidate for office in 2024, it marks the end of his campaign efforts.

Kanye West, or Ye, appeared to face financial challenges in his recent campaign, with his Federal Election Commission filing showing no allocation of funds for primary expenditures and limited cash-on-hand. While an unnamed source suggested the possibility of Ye changing his mind, the absence of an organized campaign structure indicated a definitive end to his presidential aspirations.

As of the time of the article’s publication, neither Ye nor his attorney had provided comments or statements regarding the reported withdrawal from the presidential campaign.