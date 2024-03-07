2024 WAFCON Faces Cancellation

The staging of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations is facing a serious threat as it may likely be cancelled.

The former BBC sports reporter Osasu Obayiuwana through his social media handle revealed that the competition is set to be annulled.

“I heard very worrying news from a coach from the UFOA region and a president of a federation from another region. Rumors at CAF headquarters and in Morocco indicate that the women’s CAN will not take place this year. Well-informed sources at CAF headquarters in Cairo tell me that these speculations are true”, he said.

He further stated that there is total silence from the angle of the CAF president Patrice Motsepe and Morocco.

“I asked a spokesperson for the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to speak on this subject. I have not yet received a response regarding Morocco’s official position on the issue”, he added.

Already, twelve qualified teams, South Africa, Algeria , DR Congo, Botswana, Ghana, Tanzania, Tunisia, Senegal, Zambia, Nigeria, and Mali, as well as the host country, Morocco are prepared to do battle later in the year