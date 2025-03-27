2024 ZAMBIA BRIBERY INDEX REVEALS POLICE TOP LIST FOR SOLICITED BRIBES



The 2024 Zambia Bribe Payers Index (ZBPI) has revealed that bribery is most prevalent in the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) Traffic Section, which recorded a 91.2% rate of solicited bribes.





The report also ranks the Department of Immigration second at 90.9%, followed by the Judiciary (Magistrates’ Court) at 90% and the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) at 86.7%.



Additionally, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is among the institutions where bribery is solicited, with an 86.1% prevalence rate.





Meanwhile, the report highlights that bribery incidents occur most frequently at RTSA, Zambia Police Service, the Ministry of Education, and local authorities.





Overall, the likelihood of an individual paying a bribe solicited by a public officer increased by 5.2 percentage points, rising from 10.1% in 2022 to 15.3% in 2024.