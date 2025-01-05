2025, time to intensify our fight, declares Edgar Lungu

2025, time to intensify our fight, declares Lungu



DESPITE the Constitutional Court ruling that former President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest future elections, Lungu has maintained that 2026 is his year and the year 2025 shall be used for intensive campaigns for the Tonse Alliance.





Receiving FDD to the alliance this morning, the former President stated that 2025 is a year of refining Tonse’s strategies and tactics so as to take over the presidency next year.





“2025 is another year, forget about 2024. Next year, we are voting, whether you like it or not, that should be made very clear. Those of us jostling for political power should intensify our fight. We should not hesitate and pretend that there is still room or time. Let us make sure that we refine our strategies and tactics,” said Lungu.



He added that the joining of the FDD to his alliance demonstrates how serious the alliance takes the 2026 general election.





“FDD is not coming as visitors but as members. This shows that 2025 is another year, there is no sitting on the fence, either you are with us or you are not,” he explained.





And FDD leader’s representative Chifumu Banda believes that Tonse Alliance shall emerge victorious in next year’s general election.





Banda said the alliance attracted FDD because of the many experienced politicians that it houses.





“I’m pleased to present a new year gift to the Tonse Alliance. Let’s not underestimate our opponents. Tonse will take us to where we want, we need to embrace unity of purpose,”

he said…https://kalemba.news/trending/2025/01/04/2025-time-to-intensify-our-fight-declares-lungu/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 4, 2025