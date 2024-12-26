2025 WILL BE MORE TOUGH FOR ZAMBIANS-FR CHIKOYA



COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says politicians should sober up because 2025 will be tough year.

In an interview, Fr Chikoya said the country should prepare well with regards to food security and alternative sources of energy.





“As we enter 2025, we are getting closer to elections and it will be tough. Obviously, 2025 will be tough and hence the need for our politicians to sober up. Zambians are key in this issue, let’s not tolerate politicians who promote hate speech, that promotes disunity, divisions and languages such as mingalato (dirty tricks) or kufyanta (squeezing opponents) should not be part of our vocabulary, we want to see a battle of ideas, a battle of manifestos….